McConnell: Funding to support school safety, mental health

A federal agency will provide more than $2.3 million to two Kentucky organizations to support...
A federal agency will provide more than $2.3 million to two Kentucky organizations to support school safety and mental health, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said.(KFVS)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -A federal agency will provide more than $2.3 million to two Kentucky organizations to support school safety and mental health, U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell said.

The Department of Health and Human Services is awarding more than $2 million to the Kentucky Educational Development Finance Corporation in Ashland and $250,000 to Seven Counties Services Inc., based in Louisville, the senator announced Thursday. Both grants will fund mental health support and early intervention programs in Kentucky schools.

Funding for the grants comes from the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, which McConnell — as the Senate’s top-ranking Republican — helped lead to Senate passage last year.

McConnell said the funding will provide “much-needed mental health infrastructure in our schools.”

“The American people do not have to choose between safer schools and the Constitution, and the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act proves it,” McConnell said. “This bill increases school safety, helps troubled kids and protects Kentucky’s teachers and students.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed after car hits tree
Driver killed after crashing into tree
Power lines blocking roadway, school buses diverted in Loudendale, West Virginia.
Power lines blocking roadway, school buses diverted
VanHoose, who graduated from Johnson Central High School, has performed at events all over the...
Marlana VanHoose sings National Anthem at Marshall game
Man seriously hurt in crash off I-77
Man seriously hurt in crash off I-77
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Latest News

WSAZ Saturday Morning Forecast - Jan 14
Andy's Saturday Morning Forecast - Jan 14
Man seriously hurt in crash off I-77
Man seriously hurt in crash off I-77
Professional bull riding comes to Charleston
Professional bull riding comes to Charleston
Friday marks 16th anniversary of deadly Emmons Apartment fire
Friday marks 16th anniversary of deadly Emmons Apartments fire