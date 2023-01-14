Missing dog reunited with family nearly 3 years later

By Matt Lackritz
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nearly three years ago, a family was vacationing in South Carolina when they lost their dog, Roscoe.

Now, everyone has reunited.

“It was a relief really,” Rachel Day said. “We love Roscoe, everybody loves Roscoe, we’re just so happy that he’s home.”

“He was so excited you could see his little tail wagging in the car when you could see his dad and just all of Calvin’s nieces and nephews just went crazy for him,” Whitney Cruells said. “It was so adorable.”

Roscoe was found and taken to an animal rescue. There, they scanned his microchip.

The family was later contacted, and with the help of volunteers and social media, he was reunited with his family.

Timothy Moymier, a volunteer, drove to South Carolina tasked with helping bring Roscoe home and said he’s one of the sweetest dogs he’s ever met.

“He’s been a joy in the car the whole way,” he said. “He has slept and snored most of the time.”

Back with his family, hugs, kisses and of course treats await in the years to come.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed after car hits tree
Driver killed after crashing into tree
Power lines blocking roadway, school buses diverted in Loudendale, West Virginia.
Power lines blocking roadway, school buses diverted
Man seriously hurt in crash off I-77
Man seriously hurt in crash off I-77
VanHoose, who graduated from Johnson Central High School, has performed at events all over the...
Marlana VanHoose sings National Anthem at Marshall game
W.Va. Gov reveals change of heart on DHHR split
W.Va. Gov. Justice reveals change of heart on DHHR split

Latest News

Grayson Police are searching for this woman.
Police search for wanted woman
WSAZ Saturday Evening Forecast - Jan 14
Andy's Saturday Evening Forecast - Jan 14
Fayette County Sheriff's deputies said Kieran Heilner was taken to Southern Regional Jail...
Deputies say wanted fugitive found sleeping in stolen car
Equipment donated after flood
Former UK coaches and athletes donate equipment to Eastern Kentuckians affected by flood