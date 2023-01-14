Report: Livings expenses cost Americans an extra $371 per month

The good news is that the cost-of-living shock appears to be easing and paychecks are starting...
The good news is that the cost-of-living shock appears to be easing and paychecks are starting to catch up. (CNN, POOL)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 2:50 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The typical American spent an extra $371 last month due to inflation compared to a year ago, according to a report from Moody’s Analytics.

The good news is that the cost-of-living shock appears to be easing and paychecks are starting to catch up.

At the inflation peak last June, Moody’s Analytics says the typical family spent an additional $502 per month compared with the year before.

Those extra expenses apply to everything from rent to groceries to utilities.

Families are spending around $82 more per month on shelter and $72 more on food.

Moody’s says the bright spot is gasoline, where people saved $1.55 per month compared with the year before.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed after car hits tree
Driver killed after crashing into tree
Power lines blocking roadway, school buses diverted in Loudendale, West Virginia.
Power lines blocking roadway, school buses diverted
VanHoose, who graduated from Johnson Central High School, has performed at events all over the...
Marlana VanHoose sings National Anthem at Marshall game
Man seriously hurt in crash off I-77
Man seriously hurt in crash off I-77
FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54

Latest News

Kentucky has a new millionaire
A 5-year-old is the first confirmed death during severe weather impacting north Georgia this...
5-year-old crushed by tree during severe weather, sheriff’s office says
Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation...
Top Brazilian court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot
A Georgia family says their 11-year-old was sent to the hospital after being attacked by three...
‘I love y’all’: Boy gives message from hospital after seriously injured in dog attack