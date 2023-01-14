Road crews prepare for wintry mix

Road crews prepare for wintry mix
By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Road crews throughout the region are getting ready for a wintry mix overnight Friday and into Saturday.

WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok checked in with public works departments in both Huntington and Charleston.

They say they’re making sure their trucks are stocked and crews are on standby.

Brent Webster, public works director for the city of Charleston, said it’s the rain before temperatures drop that makes the situation tricky. Sporadic bursts of rain halted pre-treatment on roadways throughout the day, simply because salt would wash away.

Just the same, crews have been working behind the scenes to prepare.

“We’ve got all of our crews ready; our trucks are operational. We’ve got our mechanics out, we’ve got salt. We just have to pay attention now and do what the weather tells us,” Webster said.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Lisa Marie Presley performs during her Storm & Grace tour on June 20, 2012, at the...
Lisa Marie Presley, singer and daughter of Elvis, dies at 54
Rescue effort underway after car, truck collide
Driver killed after car hits tree
Driver killed after crashing into tree
Part Of A Two-Day Stretch Of Dynamic Weather For The Region.
Severe Weather Alert Day | Two-day stretch of dynamic weather
A utility worker died by electrocution on Jan. 11, 2023 in West Virginia.
Man electrocuted while working on powerlines, electric company says

Latest News

School district plans for future after regaining control
School district plans for future after regaining control
W.Va. Gov reveals change of heart on DHHR split
W.Va. Gov. Justice reveals change of heart on DHHR split
WV LOTTERY DRAWING -1-13-22
WV LOTTERY DRAWING -1-13-22
Crews prepare for wintry conditions
Road crews prepare for wintry mix