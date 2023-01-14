Road crews prepare for wintry mix

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Road crews throughout the region are getting ready for a wintry mix overnight Friday and into Saturday.

WSAZ’s Marlee Pinchok checked in with public works departments in both Huntington and Charleston.

They say they’re making sure their trucks are stocked and crews are on standby.

Brent Webster, public works director for the city of Charleston, said it’s the rain before temperatures drop that makes the situation tricky. Sporadic bursts of rain halted pre-treatment on roadways throughout the day, simply because salt would wash away.

Just the same, crews have been working behind the scenes to prepare.

“We’ve got all of our crews ready; our trucks are operational. We’ve got our mechanics out, we’ve got salt. We just have to pay attention now and do what the weather tells us,” Webster said.

