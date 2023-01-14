Walmart hosts Wellness Day for community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After picking up their groceries, customers can check in on their health with free glucose, cholesterol, BMI, and blood pressure screenings at Walmart stores across the country.

“I think it’s good to have easy access to screenings like this,” said Kaylan Davis, Walmart Pharmacy Manager. “Someone might not have a blood pressure cup at home, or they haven’t had their cholesterol or glucose checked ever or in a long time. I think it’s good to have something free and accessible like this.”

Dr. Jeff Foxx says that with flu, COVID-19, and other illnesses spreading...screenings are vital when it comes to staying healthy.

“With the advent of covid, we got out of habit,” said Dr. Foxx. “We tried to stay away from the doctor. We tried to stay away from healthcare. We put off a lot of screening tests and routine care which has led to a decrease in our health status.”

In addition to screenings, Dr. Foxx says you can take simple steps toward a healthy life every day.

“Eating. Choices of what you eat. Fruits, vegetables, and healthy low calorie, low carb foods are generally better than processed high sugar foods,” said Dr. Foxx.

Dr. Foxx recommends regular exercise to maintain good physical health. He says it’s also important to make sure you’re in good mental health.

“Are you engaged? Do you see people on a daily basis? So basically, just habits that happen daily are important in choices that you make,” said Dr. Foxx.

