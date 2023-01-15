Charleston Police Department searching for suspect in break-ins

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department is requesting the public’s help in an ongoing investigation.

The department said several vehicles were broken into in the Rollings Hills neighborhood in the early morning hours on Friday.

Officials said multiple items were stolen.

This surveillance video captured the suspect on camera.

The department encourages anyone who recognizes the individual in the video or anyone who has information to contact them at (304) 348-6480. You can remain anonymous in your message.

Officers believe more incidents have yet to be reported,

