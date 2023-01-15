First Warning Forecast | Clouds increase on Monday ahead of next wave of rain

Rain arrives after dark on MLK Day.
Forecast on January 15, 2023
By Andy Chilian
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Even though sunshine dominated on Sunday, temperatures definitely remained on the chilly side. A continued clear sky supports another cold night and start to the day on Monday. Then, clouds increase throughout the day, though showers hold off until after dark. On the heels of the first push of rain Monday night into Tuesday morning, another arrives late Wednesday and lasts into Thursday. While cooler air follows the rain, accumulating snow still does not look likely for at least the next seven days.

Under a mainly clear sky, Sunday evening sees temperatures quickly dropping to the low to mid 20s by midnight.

Expect a continued mostly clear sky Sunday night with low temperatures in the upper teens to near 20 degrees. Frost will be thick and widespread, though some fog may form near rivers.

On Monday, expect a sunny sky to start, followed by a cloudy sky to finish. Rain showers push from west to east and arrive after sunset. High temperatures rise to the low 50s.

Rain showers are likely on Tuesday morning, then drier air moves in for the afternoon with some breaks in the clouds. High temperatures top out near 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy and dry to start. Then, another wave of rain arrives for the late-afternoon and evening hours. High temperatures reach the mid 50s.

Showers are widespread on Thursday morning but taper to scattered for the afternoon with breaks in the clouds as high temperatures climb to 60 degrees again.

After scattered showers early on, Friday trends drier but chillier under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures stay in the mid 40s.

Saturday sees a mix of sun and clouds as high temperatures rise to the upper 40s.

Expect a mostly cloudy sky on Sunday with a rain/snow mix possible late in the day. High temperatures reach the mid 40s.

