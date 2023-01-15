Kanawha County woman dead after Fayette County crash

A Kanawha County woman died after a motor vehicle accident in the Boomer section of Fayette County on US Route 60.(kswo)
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 1:46 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Kanawha County woman died after a motor vehicle accident in the Boomer section of Fayette County on US Route 60.

Fayette County Chief Deputy Rod Perdue II said just after midnight on Sunday, deputies had been called to the scene of a car crash involving four separate vehicles. When deputies arrived they found a vehicle on its top in a yard with a female driver ejected. The other three vehicles were found beside the roadway with extensive damage.

Two of the vehicles were parked and had no occupants, the other driven vehicle had minor damage.

Perdue said the woman who was ejected died at the scene, the other driver had not been injured. The woman’s identity will not be released until deputies complete their investigation.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, through witness statements, it appears the vehicle was traveling west on US Rt 60 at a high rate of speed, when it veered off the roadway striking a parked car, which launched the vehicle into the air, causing it to flip and land on its top.

It is unknown if alcohol was a contributing factor.

US Rt 60 was closed for approximately four hours but is now back open.

This accident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.

Assisting in the incident were the Boomer Fire Department and Jan Care Ambulance.

