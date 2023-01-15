One dead in early morning fire

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is dead following an early morning fire in Huntington, according to Cabell County dispatchers.

They said a fire broke out on the 2600 block of Harvey Road around 5:30 a.m.

Dispatchers said the fire is under control at this time.

The fire department is still on the scene of the fire investigating.

