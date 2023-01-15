One dead in early morning fire

One person is dead following an early morning fire in Huntington, according to Cabell County...
One person is dead following an early morning fire in Huntington, according to Cabell County dispatchers.(MGN)
By Willard Ferguson
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 8:35 AM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person is dead following an early morning fire in Huntington, according to Cabell County dispatchers.

They said a fire broke out on the 2600 block of Harvey Road around 5:30 a.m.

Dispatchers said the fire is under control at this time.

The fire department is still on the scene of the fire investigating.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for updated information.

