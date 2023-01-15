Prestonsburg Police Department warns of a fake phone scheme

By Willard Ferguson
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:23 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WSAZ) - A fake phone scheme has been going around and the Prestonsburg Police Department wants to make you aware.

Officials said the phone calls include someone spoofing the 911 communications number and claiming they have a warrant for your arrest.

Officers said the number appears as (606) 886-1010.

They warn that the callers are trying to get your personal information.

Prestonsburg Police wants to remind everyone they will never contact you by phone in the case of a warrant and to never give away personal information.

