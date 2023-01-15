West Virginia University issues warning after report of arson

2MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia University Police issued a campus-wide warning on Friday after reports of arson.

The Morgantown Fire Department responded to the call around 9:30 p.m. for a fire that appears to have been in an Oglebay Hall bathroom stall.

The fire was quickly put out and caused only minimal damage.

No classes were being held in the building at the time.

The West Virginia Fire Marshal has been alerted to the event and officials are actively reviewing information to locate any suspects.

If you have any information you are asked to call (304) 293-2677 where you can stay anonymous.

