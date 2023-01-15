Wynonna Judd to headline 30th annual Master Musicians Festival

(Photo by Laura Roberts/Invision/AP)
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 9:52 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
SOMERSET, Ky. (WYMT) - A popular country music star will be taking the stage this summer in the Master Musicians Festival.

Kentucky native Wynonna Judd headlines the Somerset festival’s 30th edition, along with Nicholas Jamerson, Nappy Roots and more musicians.

The concert will be held Thursday, July 13, through Saturday, July 15. You can buy tickets here.

