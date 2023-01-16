5 local teams ranked in Ohio HS basketball

(WTVG)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:37 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With just over a month to go until the post-season in Ohio high school basketball, a handful of teams are ranked in this weeks’ Associated Press polls. On the boys side, the Minford Falcons are currently sixth in Division III. There are four girls teams ranked with Fairland sitting in the third spot in Division II. From Division III, Wheelersburg is 7th while in Division IV, Portsmouth Notre Dame is fifth with South Gallia coming in at number 10.

