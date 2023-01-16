AP releases latest WV boys high school hoops rankings
Morgantown is the unanimous #1 team this week in Class AAAA
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Class AAAA
1. Morgantown (10) 11-1 100 1
2. Parkersburg South 8-1 88 2
3. George Washington 9-0 81 3
4. Greenbrier East 6-2 58 4
5. Huntington 8-2 55 5
6. Spring Mills 9-2 49 6
7. Jefferson 6-3 32 8
8. Hedgesville 9-2 25 9
9. Wheeling Park 7-2 23 7
10. Cabell Midland 5-3 12 10
Others receiving votes: Princeton 11, University 6, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 3, Bridgeport 2, South Charleston 2.
Class AAA
1. Fairmont Senior (6) 9-0 96 1
2. Shady Spring (3) 8-3 92 2
3. Ripley (1) 10-0 75 3
4. East Fairmont 8-1 63 5
5. Scott 7-3 57 4
6. Logan 7-7 44 6
7. Elkins 7-4 35 7
8. Winfield 6-5 34 8
9. North Marion 4-5 18 9
10. Nitro 6-4 17 10
Others receiving votes: Herbert Hoover 11, Lewis County 4, Keyser 2, Wayne 1, Weir 1.
Class AA
1. Bluefield (5) 5-2 93 1
(tie) Williamstown (5) 9-0 93 2
3. Chapmanville 9-1 78 3
4. South Harrison 8-1 59 4
5. Ravenswood 8-3 58 6
6. St. Marys 8-2 50 5
7. Wyoming East 9-2 41 7
8. Wheeling Central 5-5 30 T10
9. Charleston Catholic 6-3 23 9
10. Poca 6-5 18 8
Others receiving votes: Wirt County 3, Liberty Raleigh 2, Trinity 2.
Class A
1. James Monroe (10) 11-2 100 1
2. Webster County 8-2 82 3
3. Tucker County 5-3 78 2
4. Tug Valley 7-3 52 5
5. Cameron 8-2 50 4
6. Doddridge County 7-2 44 8
7. Pendleton County 5-3 42 6
8. Clay-Battelle 5-4 21 9
9. Madonna 7-5 19 T10
10. Tolsia 8-4 18 T10
Others receiving votes: St. Joseph 16, East Hardy 15, Tyler Consolidated 7, Montcalm 6.
(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)