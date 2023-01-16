AP releases latest WV boys high school hoops rankings

Morgantown is the unanimous #1 team this week in Class AAAA
Patriots beat Spring Valley Friday night
Patriots beat Spring Valley Friday night(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school boys basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Class AAAA

1. Morgantown (10) 11-1 100 1

2. Parkersburg South 8-1 88 2

3. George Washington 9-0 81 3

4. Greenbrier East 6-2 58 4

5. Huntington 8-2 55 5

6. Spring Mills 9-2 49 6

7. Jefferson 6-3 32 8

8. Hedgesville 9-2 25 9

9. Wheeling Park 7-2 23 7

10. Cabell Midland 5-3 12 10

Others receiving votes: Princeton 11, University 6, Spring Valley 3, Woodrow Wilson 3, Bridgeport 2, South Charleston 2.

Class AAA

1. Fairmont Senior (6) 9-0 96 1

2. Shady Spring (3) 8-3 92 2

3. Ripley (1) 10-0 75 3

4. East Fairmont 8-1 63 5

5. Scott 7-3 57 4

6. Logan 7-7 44 6

7. Elkins 7-4 35 7

8. Winfield 6-5 34 8

9. North Marion 4-5 18 9

10. Nitro 6-4 17 10

Others receiving votes: Herbert Hoover 11, Lewis County 4, Keyser 2, Wayne 1, Weir 1.

Class AA

1. Bluefield (5) 5-2 93 1

(tie) Williamstown (5) 9-0 93 2

3. Chapmanville 9-1 78 3

4. South Harrison 8-1 59 4

5. Ravenswood 8-3 58 6

6. St. Marys 8-2 50 5

7. Wyoming East 9-2 41 7

8. Wheeling Central 5-5 30 T10

9. Charleston Catholic 6-3 23 9

10. Poca 6-5 18 8

Others receiving votes: Wirt County 3, Liberty Raleigh 2, Trinity 2.

Class A

1. James Monroe (10) 11-2 100 1

2. Webster County 8-2 82 3

3. Tucker County 5-3 78 2

4. Tug Valley 7-3 52 5

5. Cameron 8-2 50 4

6. Doddridge County 7-2 44 8

7. Pendleton County 5-3 42 6

8. Clay-Battelle 5-4 21 9

9. Madonna 7-5 19 T10

10. Tolsia 8-4 18 T10

Others receiving votes: St. Joseph 16, East Hardy 15, Tyler Consolidated 7, Montcalm 6.

