Bengals win in improbable fashion

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) pressures Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler...
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) pressures Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (2) in the second quarter during an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati.(Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 11:26 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WSAZ) - With Baltimore two yards from taking the lead in the fourth quarter against Cincinnati, Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley had the football knocked out of his hands and Bengals defensive lineman Sam Hubbard went 98 yards for the touchdown. The final score was 24-17 with quarterback Joe Burrow threw for 209 yards and a touchdown.

With the win, the Bengals will play at Buffalo in the Divisional Round next weekend and the game will kick off Sunday at 3:00 pm..

