Car and tractor-trailer collide(WSAZ/Sarah Bankston)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A car collided Monday morning with a tractor-trailer in Huntington, according to our crew at the scene.

The accident was reported shortly after 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of 8th Avenue and 22nd Street.

Our crew said officers had a K-9 unit out helping with the investigation.

There’s no word now about possible injuries or what led up to the crash.

West Virginia State Police and Cabell County Emergency Medical Services were among agencies at the scene.

