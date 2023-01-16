First Warning Forecast | Quick round of showers pushes through tonight

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Monday morning sunshine clouded over during the afternoon as the next weather system was approaching the area. This will bring a brief round of showers through Tuesday morning. Another wave of rain pushes through Wednesday evening into Thursday morning as temperatures feel more like early April than the middle of January. Then, a seasonable chill returns for the upcoming weekend, with the region on the outside looking in of any snow chances.

Rain showers spread from west to east Monday evening through midnight. Temperatures will be fairly steady in the low to mid 40s, though some sheltered valleys and rural locations may briefly fall to the 30s before the rain arrives.

Periods of rain continue Monday night as temperatures hover in the mid 40s.

Tuesday starts with lingering rain showers in eastern West Virginia and pockets of drizzle farther west. Therefore, roadways will be damp for the morning commute. Temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

For Tuesday afternoon, expect nothing more than an isolated shower as clouds break for some sunshine. A southwesterly breeze picks up, sending high temperatures to around 60 degrees.

Wednesday will be dry much of the day under a mostly cloudy sky. Showers may skirt across western parts of the region around sunset. High temperatures reach the mid 50s.

Showers and thunderstorms are expected Wednesday night into Thursday morning. Thursday afternoon then sees breaks in the clouds as high temperatures soar to the mid 60s with a stiff southwesterly wind.

Scattered showers linger into Friday morning before Friday afternoon turns drier under a partly cloudy sky. High temperatures will be in the mid 40s.

On Saturday, expect a mix of sun and clouds with high temperatures in the mid 40s.

Sunday sees a mostly cloudy sky with high temperatures still in the mid 40s. A rain/snow mix is possible late in the day.

Monday will have the potential for rain and perhaps a bit of snow early in the day, followed by drier weather to finish under lingering clouds. For another day, high temperatures come up in the mid 40s.

