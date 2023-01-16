Man arrested in connection with armed robbery

CROSS LANES, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A suspect has been arrested in connection with an armed robbery.

Joseph Michael Eads (38) of St. Albans was charged with a felony count of first-degree armed robbery with a firearm, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were dispatched to an apartment complex in Cross Lanes after a 911 call was received reporting an armed robbery on Sunday.

Deputies say Eads approached a car in the parking lot, brandished a handgun, then told both people to get out of the car.

Eads allegedly robbed a man of his personal belongings and then left the scene, according to deputies.

Charleston Police Department officers located Eads during the investigation of a separate incident and told deputies Eads was still in possession of some of the victim’s personal belongings, according to a press release.

Investigators said the victim was not injured.

Eads was arrested and arraigned by the Kanawha County Magistrate court.

He’s currently being held on a $40,000 bond at South Central Regional Jail.

