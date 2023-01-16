Man dies in head-on crash

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man died Monday morning in a head-on crash on state Route 10 in the Salt Rock area, Cabell County Sheriff Chuck Zerkle said.

The accident was reported around 6 a.m. near Asbury Woods.

Nathan Shepard, who was from Salt Rock, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Shepard was headed south when the accident happened. Zerkle said the other driver, a woman from Salt Rock, was headed north. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Other details are unavailable now.

