National Quitter’s Day

It's National Quitter's Day with Dez Gibbs "The Studio"
By Summer Jewell
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - January 13th is known as National Quitter’s Day, the day when most people give up their New Year’s resolutions.

Dez Gibbs with The Studio in Huntington stopped by First Look at Four with some easy exercises to help you maintain your fitness goals.

You can learn more about Dez and The Studio by visiting her Facebook page or by calling 304-972-1155.

