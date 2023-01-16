Police looking for vehicle involved in alleged hit and run

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha County Sherriff’s office is asking for public assistance in finding a truck that allegedly struck a pedestrian and then fled the scene, Monday.

Deputies said the vehicle involved is a White Chevrolet Silverado 1500 quad cab series pickup truck with a missing passenger mirror.

This happened in the 200 block of Campbells Creek Drive just before 4 p.m.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

To submit information, contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s office at 304-357-0169 or submit a tip here under the “tips tab.”

