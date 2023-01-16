Sheriff’s office mourns beloved K-9 officer

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office is mourning a beloved member of their department -- K-9 Officer Wayelin who passed away Sunday.

Deputies say Wayelin died “suddenly and unexpectedly” from a stomach order after undergoing emergency surgery.

Wayelin, a 2-year-old bloodhound, had been a member of the department since he was less than a year old

“He tracked down suspects in arson cases, burglary and many more cases,” according to a release from the sheriff’s office. “Waeylin was also frequently called upon to track missing persons throughout not only Fayette County but in surrounding counties.”

In addition to his expertise as a tracker, Waeylin was a hit with children and served as one of the department’s finest PR officers.

“With his big nose, huge floppy ears, drooping jowls and sad eyes, all typical bloodhound characteristics, and his gentle and friendly disposition, Waeylin was an instant hit any time that the Sheriff’s Office K-9 Unit performed a demonstration. Young children especially loved Waeylin, as he would sit or lie quietly as they petted and hugged him,” deputies said.

“Waeylin was like part of my family,” said Corporal Ryan Fox. “When we weren’t out working, Waeylin would be playing or just hanging out with me. We were buddies and it was nice to have someone to talk to. He never talked back, of course, but I swear he understood everything I said to him.”

