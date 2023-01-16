‘There’s really no point in scaring the whole neighborhood,’ Rolling Hills theft victim speaks of experience

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Charleston Police’s Criminal Investigation Division (CID) have been trying to figure out the identity of a suspect in a series of break-ins caught on a Ring Doorbell camera.

CID released a surveillance video over the weekend, adding the person is believed to have broken into a number of cars in Rolling Hills early Friday morning.

Sydney Cavender is among the victims. She told WSAZ neighbors had been talking about the crimes and warning others on social media Friday before she made her own discovery.

“It was in the middle of the night, we didn’t wake up or anything but in the morning while I was getting ready for work my boyfriend checked his phone and saw one of our neighbors, saying his own car had gotten broken into and [the suspect] was walking around the houses,” she recalled.

“Right before I left before work, I opened my car door and it looked like it had been rummaged through and my work bag was gone along with my MacBook that was in it.”

Cavender said she is not comforted by the number of apparent victims.

“It was a little weird. I just felt really anxious and thought that’s so close to my house, my house is right beside it and it was scary thinking it was close to my house,” she said. “I wouldn’t want that to happen to anyone.”

She has a message for the thief.

“Stealing, breaking into people’s cars isn’t the best option and I don’t know if he stole anything more valuable that belonging to other people,” she said.

“There’s no point in scaring the entire neighborhood, find something better to do.”

CID encourages anyone who recognizes the individual in the video or anyone who has information to contact them at 304- 348-6480. You can remain anonymous in your message.

Officers believe more incidents have yet to be reported.

