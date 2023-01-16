Two Wayne County teams are tops in latest girls rankings

T’Wolves & Pioneers are ranked #1 this week
Pioneers remain unbeaten this season
Pioneers remain unbeaten this season(WSAZ)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:

Class AAAA

1. Spring Valley (3) 11-2 88 3

2. Wheeling Park (7) 11-1 86 1

3. Cabell Midland 9-2 85 2

4. Morgantown 8-3 63 5

5. Huntington 5-4 44 6

6. University 8-5 41 4

7. Spring Mills 8-0 32 9

8. St. Albans 11-3 29 NR

9. Parkersburg South 5-5 26 7

10. Woodrow Wilson 6-5 14 10

Others receiving votes: George Washington 12, John Marshall 11, Parkersburg 5, Greenbrier East 5, South Charleston 3, Bridgeport 3, Buckhannon-Upshur 3.

Class AAA

1. Wayne (10) 12-0 100 1

2. North Marion 9-1 83 T3

3. Ripley 10-3 76 4

4. Nitro 7-3 70 T3

5. East Fairmont 11-2 54 6

6. Lewis County 12-0 53 10

7. Robert C. Byrd 7-3 46 5

8. Philip Barbour 5-4 23 8

9. Keyser 8-4 18 9

10. Logan 6-7 13 7

Others receiving votes: Winfield 7, PikeView 5, Grafton 2.

Class AA

1. Wyoming East (6) 8-2 94 1

2. Mingo Central (4) 10-1 91 2

3. Summers County 11-2 71 4

4. Williamstown 7-3 63 3

5. Wheeling Central 10-1 62 7

6. St. Marys 8-4 54 5

7. Parkersburg Catholic 5-3 40 6

8. Chapmanville 9-4 39 8

9. Petersburg 7-5 18 9

10. Charleston Catholic 7-3 9 NR

Others receiving votes: Ravenswood 4, Ritchie County 3, Roane County 1, Bluefield 1

Class A

1. Tucker County (7) 10-0 97 1

2. Cameron (3) 10-4 82 2

3. Webster County 10-1 80 3

4. Doddridge County 9-2 72 4

5. James Monroe 9-3 63 5

6. Greenbrier West 11-2 56 6

7. Tug Valley 4-3 24 7

7. Tolsia 5-4 24 9

9. Gilmer County 6-7 19 8

10. Hundred 10-2 15 T10

Others receiving votes: Meadow Bridge 8, Pendleton County 7, Clay-Battelle 3.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Most Read

One dead in Huntington house fire
Victim’s name released in deadly house fire
Kentucky has a new millionaire
A Kanawha County woman died after a motor vehicle accident in the Boomer section of Fayette...
Kanawha County woman dead after Fayette County crash
Grayson Police are searching for this woman.
Police search for wanted woman
Joseph Michael Eads (38) of St. Albans was charged with a felony count of first-degree armed...
Man arrested in connection with armed robbery

Latest News

5 local teams ranked in Ohio HS basketball
Patriots beat Spring Valley Friday night
AP releases latest WV boys high school hoops rankings
WVU Football
WVU hires new OC
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) pressures Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler...
Bengals win in improbable fashion