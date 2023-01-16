Two Wayne County teams are tops in latest girls rankings
T’Wolves & Pioneers are ranked #1 this week
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The Associated Press high school girls basketball poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
Class AAAA
1. Spring Valley (3) 11-2 88 3
2. Wheeling Park (7) 11-1 86 1
3. Cabell Midland 9-2 85 2
4. Morgantown 8-3 63 5
5. Huntington 5-4 44 6
6. University 8-5 41 4
7. Spring Mills 8-0 32 9
8. St. Albans 11-3 29 NR
9. Parkersburg South 5-5 26 7
10. Woodrow Wilson 6-5 14 10
Others receiving votes: George Washington 12, John Marshall 11, Parkersburg 5, Greenbrier East 5, South Charleston 3, Bridgeport 3, Buckhannon-Upshur 3.
Class AAA
1. Wayne (10) 12-0 100 1
2. North Marion 9-1 83 T3
3. Ripley 10-3 76 4
4. Nitro 7-3 70 T3
5. East Fairmont 11-2 54 6
6. Lewis County 12-0 53 10
7. Robert C. Byrd 7-3 46 5
8. Philip Barbour 5-4 23 8
9. Keyser 8-4 18 9
10. Logan 6-7 13 7
Others receiving votes: Winfield 7, PikeView 5, Grafton 2.
Class AA
1. Wyoming East (6) 8-2 94 1
2. Mingo Central (4) 10-1 91 2
3. Summers County 11-2 71 4
4. Williamstown 7-3 63 3
5. Wheeling Central 10-1 62 7
6. St. Marys 8-4 54 5
7. Parkersburg Catholic 5-3 40 6
8. Chapmanville 9-4 39 8
9. Petersburg 7-5 18 9
10. Charleston Catholic 7-3 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Ravenswood 4, Ritchie County 3, Roane County 1, Bluefield 1
Class A
1. Tucker County (7) 10-0 97 1
2. Cameron (3) 10-4 82 2
3. Webster County 10-1 80 3
4. Doddridge County 9-2 72 4
5. James Monroe 9-3 63 5
6. Greenbrier West 11-2 56 6
7. Tug Valley 4-3 24 7
7. Tolsia 5-4 24 9
9. Gilmer County 6-7 19 8
10. Hundred 10-2 15 T10
Others receiving votes: Meadow Bridge 8, Pendleton County 7, Clay-Battelle 3.
