WVU hires new OC

WVU Football
WVU Football(WDTV)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) - Chad Scott has been named offensive coordinator at West Virginia. Coach Neal Brown announced Scott’s promotion Monday. Scott was West Virginia’s run game coordinator last season. He replaces Graham Harrell, who was hired for the same position at Purdue. Scott enters his fifth season on Brown’s staff. The pair also worked together at Kentucky, Texas Tech and Troy.

Scott came to West Virginia after serving as tight ends and hybrids coach at North Carolina from 2016-18. Scott will continue to coach the running backs. West Virginia’s running game averaged nearly 172 yards per contest last season.

