First responders race to scene of structure fire

Fire crews are battling a fully involved structure fire in Scioto County, Ohio.
By Jackson Lilly
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:58 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - Fire crews are battling a fully involved structure fire in Scioto County, Ohio.

According to Scioto County dispatchers, the blaze was reported around 11 p.m. Monday along the 200 block of Marne Avenue in Sciotoville.

No injuries have been reported, but dispatchers tell us the home is fully engulfed.

This is a developing story.

This is a developing story.

