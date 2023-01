HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington High boys basketball team hit some big free throws late to beat Ashland 58-55 and they improve to 9-2 on the year. The Tomcats fall to 12-7 and hosts Danville Christian this coming Friday. In Ohio girls action, Coal Grove topped Ironton and here are the highlights from both games.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.