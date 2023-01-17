Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington

WKYT News at Noon
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:13 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Reality tv star Julie Chrisley is set to report to prison in Lexington.

Court documents show Julie Chrisley was originally assigned to a federal prison in Florida. She was reassigned to the Federal Medical Center in Lexington, with a deadline to report at noon Tuesday.

Julie and her husband, Todd Chrisley, were both found guilty of evading taxes and conspiracy to defraud banks out of more than $30 million in fraudulent loans.

Julie was sentenced to seven years.

Todd was sentenced to twelve years in prison. He will serve his sentence in Pensacola, Florida.

Records show the Chrisleys were once in talks to move the show to Kentucky. The deal did not go through.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Route 10 crash
Man dies in head-on crash
One dead in Huntington house fire
Victim’s name released in deadly house fire
Car and tractor-trailer collide
Car and tractor-trailer collide
Hit and Run
Police looking for vehicle involved in alleged hit and run
Ronald Paul Jones, 40, is behind bars at the Gallia County Jail pending charges in connection...
UPDATE | One arrested in standoff situation

Latest News

Man from Las Vegas sentenced for Huntington fentanyl crime
Myles does the griddy
Myles does the griddy
Power Swabs
Power Swabs
TSA officers at Yeager Airport stopped a man with this loaded handgun at the security...
Number of guns caught at airports increase significantly in 2022, 9 caught in W.Va.