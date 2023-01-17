Man arrested on drugs and guns charges

Man arrested on drugs and guns charges
Man arrested on drugs and guns charges(Southeast Ohio Major Crimes Task Force)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 4:36 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was arrested on a number of charges after investigators seized drugs and guns from a home in Athens.

Conner L. McCune, 24, formerly of Springfield, was arrested at his Athens home in the 100 block of North Congress Street, according to the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force.

Investigators with the task force say the lengthy investigation at McCune’s home in Athens turned up more than three ounces of suspected cocaine, numerous pounds of marijuana, prescription pills, cash and guns.

McCune was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. He is charged with trafficking in drugs, having weapons while under disability, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to investigators, other search warrants were served regarding a roommate’s safe. They say separate cocaine and money were found in that safe.

Investigators say charges involving the roommate have been forwarded to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for a grand jury to review.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Route 10 crash
Man dies in head-on crash
One dead in Huntington house fire
Victim’s name released in deadly house fire
Car and tractor-trailer collide
Car and tractor-trailer collide
Hit and Run
Police looking for vehicle involved in alleged hit and run
Ronald Paul Jones, 40, is behind bars at the Gallia County Jail pending charges in connection...
UPDATE | One arrested in standoff situation

Latest News

Man from Las Vegas sentenced for Huntington fentanyl crime
Myles does the griddy
Myles does the griddy
Power Swabs
Power Swabs
Todd Chrisley was sentenced to 12 years in prison, while Julie Chrisley was sentenced to seven...
Julie Chrisley to serve prison sentence in Lexington