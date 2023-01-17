Man arrested on drugs and guns charges

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man was arrested on a number of charges after investigators seized drugs and guns from a home in Athens.

Conner L. McCune, 24, formerly of Springfield, was arrested at his Athens home in the 100 block of North Congress Street, according to the Southeast Major Crimes Task Force.

Investigators with the task force say the lengthy investigation at McCune’s home in Athens turned up more than three ounces of suspected cocaine, numerous pounds of marijuana, prescription pills, cash and guns.

McCune was taken to the Southeastern Ohio Regional Jail. He is charged with trafficking in drugs, having weapons while under disability, and possession of a controlled substance.

According to investigators, other search warrants were served regarding a roommate’s safe. They say separate cocaine and money were found in that safe.

Investigators say charges involving the roommate have been forwarded to the Athens County Prosecutor’s Office for a grand jury to review.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.