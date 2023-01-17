McDonald’s customer suffers facial cut; man arrested

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man suffered a facial cut Tuesday evening in an incident at the McDonald’s in Elkview, Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office deputies say.

The incident was reported just before 4:30 p.m. in the retail area near Crossings Mall Road.

Deputies say the man, who was a customer at McDonald’s, suffered a facial laceration, and another man is in custody.

Both the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and West Virginia State Police are on the scene.

