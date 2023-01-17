New Herbert Hoover High School on pace for completion in 2023

ELKVIEW, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Construction on the new Herbert Hoover High School facility began in 2019. Nearly four years after breaking ground, the facility is nearing completion.

“It’s been a long haul over the last six and a half years, but the school is doing better academically and athletically than it ever has in the history of the school,” said Principal Michael Kelley.

Kelley is a graduate of Herbert Hoover High School himself and is proud to be part of such a pivotal project in the school’s history. He says they anticipate moving into the building this summer, just in time for classes to begin in the fall.

“Our temporary facility has been very functional. There have been some inconveniences but I’m just so proud of our students for everything they’ve accomplished. I’m grateful to our staff for the job that they’ve done. People have not really complained about our circumstances. We just keep doing what we do,” Kelley said.

This week, crews began work on the press box at the football field and are laying down new turf. The exterior walls of the school building are up, but lots of work needs to be done on the inside.

“There have been some challenges but right now, it’s just a really exciting time. I feeling everybody in the community is really excited,” Kelley said. “We stuck together and that is what we do up here.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.