Not so wintry days ahead

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The month of January has proven a major disappointment for winter weather and snow lovers. So far this month highs have made near 60 or higher on 8 of 16 days. The snow this past Friday (a coating for most) came in under one inch which means we are in a snow drought here in 2023. That pattern of mild and snow-free weather is certain to last through Thursday though there is the hint that winter weather will return starting Friday and this weekend.

Tonight will turn chillier as skies partially clear and the breeze lets up. Still the low by dawn near 39 will be more typical of April 1, not mid-January. Wednesday will feature a partial cloud and haze cover with afternoon highs well above normal in the mid-50s. Naturally then when the next front arrives it will bring rain not snow to our region overnight into Thursday morning. With a gusty wind and rumble of thunder the look and feel of April will be common as highs make the 60s by afternoon when clouds will thin out. The wind will also blow all day long.

Friday those winds will have tugged a chillier air mass into town so Friday thru the weekend will feel like winter with lows near 30 and highs barely to 40. Saturday will be dry before a southern storm brings a soaking rain on Sunday. Since wet snow ill fall not too far to our west and north, we will need to be vigilant for now should the air get colder come in quicker and deeper.

This will likely help pave the way to a colder beginning into February when snow lovers can only hope the tide turns!

