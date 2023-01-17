Number of guns caught at airports increase significantly in 2022, 9 caught in W.Va.

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 12:04 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Of the 6,542 firearms caught by TSA officers at airport security checkpoints last year, nine of them were caught in West Virginia.

Six of the firearms caught by TSA at checkpoints were at Yeager Airport while two were at Tri-State Airport and one was at Raleigh County Memorial Airport.

While the number of firearms caught in West Virginia remained the same as 2021, there was a significant increase nationwide compared to the 5,972 detected in 2021 and 4,432 caught in 2019.

Of the guns caught in 2022, officials said approximately 88 percent were loaded. Firearms were caught at 262 airport checkpoints nationwide.

The 262 airports where firearms were caught at does not include North Central West Virginia Airport in Bridgeport and Morgantown Municipal Airport. Officials said the last firearm caught at NCWV Airport was in 2019, and 2018 at Morgantown Municipal Airport.

Travelers who bring firearms to the checkpoint are subject to criminal charges from law enforcement and civil penalties from TSA.

Even if a traveler has a concealed weapon permit, firearms are not permitted to be carried onto an airplane. However, travelers with proper firearm permits can travel legally with their firearms in their checked bags if they follow a few simple guidelines.

Below are the firearms caught by TSA at checkpoints nationwide since 2008.

  • 2022: 6,542
  • 2021: 5,972
  • 2020: 3,257
  • 2019: 4,432
  • 2018: 4,239
  • 2017: 3,957
  • 2016: 3,391
  • 2015: 2,653
  • 2014: 2,212
  • 2013: 1,813
  • 2012: 1,556
  • 2011: 1,320
  • 2010: 1,123
  • 2009: 976
  • 2008: 926

