One injured in early-morning shooting

No arrests have been made at this time.(MGN)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Police Department is investigating a shooting that injured a man in the 1700 block of Madison Avenue early Tuesday morning.

Officers say shortly after midnight they responded to a report of a shooting and found a 34 year-old man behind a home. They say the man was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Huntington police say officers provided emergency first aid before the man was taken to the hospital.

No arrests have been made at this time, but detectives are urging anyone with info to call 911 or the Huntington Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 304-696-4444.

