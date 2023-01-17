Standoff situation ends in Gallia County

By Alex Jackson
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
UPDATE 11:00 PM

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A standoff situation in Gallia County has ended Monday night.

According to Sheriff Matt Champlin, the situation has been contained and a man is in custody.

This happened on Swisher Hill Road near Little Kryger Road in Cheshire Township.

No other details have been released at this time.

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio. (WSAZ) - The Gallia County Sheriff’s office is on scene of a barricaded individual.

The Sheriff’s office said this is on Swisher Hill Road, near Little Kryger Road, in Cheshire Township.

They ask people to avoid the area until further notice.

