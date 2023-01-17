Standoff situation ends in Gallia County

UPDATE 11:00 PM

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A standoff situation in Gallia County has ended Monday night.

According to Sheriff Matt Champlin, the situation has been contained and a man is in custody.

This happened on Swisher Hill Road near Little Kryger Road in Cheshire Township.

No other details have been released at this time.

They ask people to avoid the area until further notice.

