Teen sentenced to life for murdering 4 family members

(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A judge on Tuesday handed down three life sentences for a teen convicted of killing four family members in December of 2020.

In December of 2022, Gavin Smith was found guilty on all charges, which included three counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, and one count of using a firearm during the commission of a felony.

For each count of first-degree murder, Smith received life sentences with mercy.

Mercy means Smith will be eligible for parole in 15 years.

For second-degree murder, Smith was sentenced to 40 years and for using a firearm during the commission of a felony, Smith will spend 10 years in prison.

Teen charged in quadruple murder case to be tried as an adult; more details released

In December 2020, Smith’s family members were found dead by another relative at a home on Cemetery Hill Drive in Elkview.

Gavin Smith was 16 at the time his mother, stepfather and two siblings were murdered, investigators say.

The victims were later identified as Daniel Dale Long, 37, Risa Mae Saunders, 39, Gage Ripley, 12, and Jameson Long, 3.

According to a Kanawha County Circuit Court order, after the murders, Smith was found hiding behind a dresser in a third-floor room of a home along River Haven Road in Clendenin.

Rebecca Lynn Walker, 17, who was in a relationship with Smith at the time of the murders, took a plea agreement and pleaded guilty to four counts of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man dies in Route 10 crash
Man dies in head-on crash
One dead in Huntington house fire
Victim’s name released in deadly house fire
Car and tractor-trailer collide
Car and tractor-trailer collide
Hit and Run
Police looking for vehicle involved in alleged hit and run
Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Joseph Ossai (58) pressures Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler...
Bengals win in improbable fashion

Latest News

Vagott was arrested on charges of malicious or unlawful assault and battery.
Police | Man arrested; girlfriend taken to hospital covered in bruises, eyes swollen shut
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health 01/16/2023
Monday Health Minutes with Valley Health Systems
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, January 17th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Tuesday, January 17th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast