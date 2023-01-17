West Virginia State University on lockdown, dispatchers say

School lockdown
School lockdown(MGN)
By Dustin Weekley
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 9:50 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 911 dispatch says West Virginia State University is on lockdown because of some “issue”.

Kanawha County dispatchers didn’t say what that issue is but said the Dunbar Police Department and WVSU Campus Police are on the scene.

The call came in around 8:36 p.m. Monday.

