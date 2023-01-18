5 schools placed under precautionary lockdown due to police investigation

(MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - On Wednesday morning, five schools in the region were placed under a precautionary lockdown due to a police investigation, according to Kanawha County Schools.

The five schools in the Dunbar area impacted were Raglin Center (preschool only), Ben Franklin Career Center, Dunbar Primary, Dunbar Intermediate and Dunbar Middle School.

“All students and staff are safe,” said Briana Warner, Communications Director for Kanawha County Schools.

Neighbors living on Smoot Avenue and Carver Street in Institute were also impacted by the investigation and were asked to shelter in place.

Officials report the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Department Swat Team was in pursuit of an armed person who ran away from the team in the institute area.

The shelter in place and precautionary lockdowns have all been lifted, officials say.

Further information about the police investigation has not been released.

This is a developing story.

