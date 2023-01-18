50% income tax cut legislation passes W.Va. House

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s hope to cut state income tax in half is one step closer to reality after a House vote Wednesday.

The West Virginia House passed the legislation that would cut income tax 50 percent over three years.

The House passed the bill 95-2.

The tax cut would be phased in over three years -- a 30 percent cut, followed by 10 percent cuts the next two years.

Democrats offered an amendment to eliminate income tax on those earning $80,000 or less. That amendment failed.

The bill now goes to the Senate where it faces an uncertain fate.

Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement today after the West Virginia House of Delegates passed his proposal:

“I thank Speaker Roger Hanshaw, Deputy Speaker Matthew Rohrbach, Majority Leader Eric Householder, Finance Chairman Vernon Criss, and members of the House of Delegates for voting overwhelmingly to pass the largest personal income tax cut in state history. I encourage the Senate to expediently vote in favor as well.”It’s time we reward all the great West Virginians who have stayed the course through decades of being 50th. It’s time we really, truly, help West Virginians combat the rampant inflation they’re seeing. We’ve worked really hard to turn our state around from deficits to major surpluses and now our state is blessed with an opportunity for prosperity and growth unlike any before in our history.”Cutting our personal income tax will put money in the pockets of hardworking West Virginians and bring prosperity to our state for generations. There is no better incentive than this. Period.”This is the quickest way to return tax dollars to our people and puts West Virginia on a pathway to eventually eliminate the personal income tax entirely, which will drive phenomenal growth to our state for generations to come. With the unbelievable economic growth our state has achieved, now is the time to provide this major tax break for our people.”

This is a developing story.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.