Funding approved for 4 water system improvement projects

(Gray)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:10 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced funding for 4 water system improvement projects at its meeting on Jan. 11.

Two of those projects are in our region.

The council approved a $164,059 bid overrun grant to the Mason County PSD to extend water service to 28 homes along Kanawha and Flatfoot Roads. This grant, along with funds from the county commission, will provide $1.7 million for the project.

The council approved a $1.4 million grant to the City of Milton in Cabell County to replace its water main along Newman’s Branch. This grant, along with funds from the county commission, will provide $1.6 million for the project.

The council also approved technical reviews and requests to pursue funding for an additional 12 sewer and water projects.

The following projects in our region were found to be feasible and approved to pursue funding:

  • City of Parkersburg Little Kanawha sewer interceptor improvements estimated to cost $26 million.
  • Pea Ridge PSD Guyan Estates sewer system improvements estimated to cost $3 million.
  • Pea Ridge PSD sewer system extension to serve 710 customers along Route 2 estimated to cost $29 million.
  • Putnam County PSD sewer service extension to 25 homes, shopping center and hotel estimated to cost $9.9 million.

The council will meet again on Feb. 1.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon and...
McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested
Teen sentenced to life for murdering 4 family members
Vagott was arrested on charges of malicious or unlawful assault and battery.
Police | Man arrested; girlfriend taken to hospital covered in bruises, eyes swollen shut
Fire crews are battling a fully involved structure fire in Scioto County, Ohio.
First responders race to scene of structure fire
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say

Latest News

5 schools placed under precautionary lockdown due to police investigation
Random Acts Of Kindness Week with Cabell County Schools
Random acts of kindness with Cabell County Schools
Teays Valley Tuesdays Breakfast Casserole 01/17/2023
Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods
35th Annual WV Hunting & Fishing Show This Weekend
West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show returns to Charleston this weekend for its 35th year