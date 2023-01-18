Funding approved for 4 water system improvement projects

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced funding for 4 water system improvement projects at its meeting on Jan. 11.

Two of those projects are in our region.

The council approved a $164,059 bid overrun grant to the Mason County PSD to extend water service to 28 homes along Kanawha and Flatfoot Roads. This grant, along with funds from the county commission, will provide $1.7 million for the project.

The council approved a $1.4 million grant to the City of Milton in Cabell County to replace its water main along Newman’s Branch. This grant, along with funds from the county commission, will provide $1.6 million for the project.

The council also approved technical reviews and requests to pursue funding for an additional 12 sewer and water projects.

The following projects in our region were found to be feasible and approved to pursue funding:

City of Parkersburg Little Kanawha sewer interceptor improvements estimated to cost $26 million.

Pea Ridge PSD Guyan Estates sewer system improvements estimated to cost $3 million.

Pea Ridge PSD sewer system extension to serve 710 customers along Route 2 estimated to cost $29 million.

Putnam County PSD sewer service extension to 25 homes, shopping center and hotel estimated to cost $9.9 million.

The council will meet again on Feb. 1.

