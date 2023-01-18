Helicopter crash near Ukrainian capital kills 16

(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:37 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) - A helicopter crash in a Kyiv suburb Wednesday killed 16 people, including Ukraine’s interior minister and two children, according to Ihor Klymenko, chief of Ukraine’s National Police.

Nine of those killed were aboard the emergency services helicopter that crashed in Brovary, Kyiv’s eastern suburb, Klymenko said.

A total of 22 people were injured, including 10 children. Earlier, officials and media reports said the helicopter crashed near a kindergarten.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon and...
McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested
Teen sentenced to life for murdering 4 family members
Fire crews are battling a fully involved structure fire in Scioto County, Ohio.
First responders race to scene of structure fire
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Ronald Paul Jones, 40, is behind bars at the Gallia County Jail pending charges in connection...
UPDATE | One arrested in standoff situation

Latest News

The death toll from a Russian missile strike on an apartment building in southeastern Ukraine...
Hope of finding survivors after Dnipro missile strike fades
The arrest comes after police posted video of the incident showing a man in a pickup truck...
Suspect arrested in attempted abduction of drive-thru barista
Austyn Self is accused in the shooting death of a woman Saturday night at 3319 Nebraska Street.
Police: Woman dies after boyfriend shoots her during 911 call
Two honored for quick thinking during Huntington house fire
Two honored for quick thinking during Huntington house fire