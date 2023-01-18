High school freshman, 15, dies in skiing accident

By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 3:37 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A high school student died after a skiing accident at Gunstock Mountain Resort, a principal said.

Gilford High School Principal Anthony Sperazzo sent a message to members of the school community saying the student, 15-year-old Sydnie Quimby, was a freshman at the school.

“This is a sad loss for our community,” he said in the message sent Tuesday, adding, “We are working diligently to support our students, staff, and families.”

Witnesses said Quimby went off a trail and hit some rocks and trees on Monday, according to Tom Day, president and general manager of Gunstock Mountain Resort.

She was taken to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, where she died, officials said.

