I-64 crash backs up rush hour traffic

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is backed up Wednesday evening in the South Charleston area after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 West, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

Both the middle and fast westbound lanes are closed at this time. The accident was reported just before 5 p.m. near the 55-mile marker.

There’s no word about possible injuries.

Among first responders on the scene are fire and EMS crews.

