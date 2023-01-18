I-64 crash backs up rush hour traffic

I-64 crash backs up rush hour traffic
I-64 crash backs up rush hour traffic(WV 511)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Traffic is backed up Wednesday evening in the South Charleston area after a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 West, Metro 911 dispatchers say.

Both the middle and fast westbound lanes are closed at this time. The accident was reported just before 5 p.m. near the 55-mile marker.

There’s no word about possible injuries.

Among first responders on the scene are fire and EMS crews.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon and...
McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested
Teen sentenced to life for murdering 4 family members
Vagott was arrested on charges of malicious or unlawful assault and battery.
Police | Man arrested; girlfriend taken to hospital covered in bruises, eyes swollen shut
Police say a 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times.
One injured in early-morning shooting
Fire crews are battling a fully involved structure fire in Scioto County, Ohio.
First responders race to scene of structure fire

Latest News

Rikki Parsons-Wise and Bobby Wolford appear in court.
Pair pleads not guilty in man’s murder
West Virginia’s New River Gorge National Park adds 45 acres
National Human Trafficking Awareness Month: Charleston FBI agents say how to spot signs
National Human Trafficking Awareness Month: Charleston FBI agents say how to spot signs
Healthy chicken recipe with secret ingredient
Healthy chicken recipe with secret ingredient