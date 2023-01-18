Man pleads guilty to federal child pornography charge

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man from Milton pleaded guilty Tuesday to having a large stash of child pornography.

Jason Robert Henthorne, 47, appeared in federal court in Huntington to enter his plea, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Investigators say Henthorne admitted to having more than 1,000 photos and videos of children on devices at a Milton home where he was staying.

Henthorne is scheduled to be sentenced this April and faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and five to life of supervised release, as well as a $250,000 fine.

