Pair pleads not guilty in man’s murder

By Brenda Bryan
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two suspects charged in a man’s murder pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the charges, according to Mason Prosecutor Seth Gaskins.

Bobby Wolford and Rikki Parsons-Wise appeared for their arraignment in Mason County Magistrate Court.

Rikki Parsons-Wise and Bobby Wolford appear in court.
Rikki Parsons-Wise and Bobby Wolford appear in court.(WSAZ)
Rikki Parsons-Wise and Bobby Wolford appear in court.
Rikki Parsons-Wise and Bobby Wolford appear in court.(WSAZ)

John Gomez’s body was found last March in a secluded area along Carson Road in New Haven, West Virginia.

The suspects were arrested in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wolford is being held on $1 million bond, while bond for Parsons-Wise is $750,000.

A pre-trial hearing for both suspects is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 27. Meanwhile, a trial for the pair is set for 9 a.m. April 25.

For previous coverage:

Mason County murder suspects appear in court

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon and...
McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested
Teen sentenced to life for murdering 4 family members
Vagott was arrested on charges of malicious or unlawful assault and battery.
Police | Man arrested; girlfriend taken to hospital covered in bruises, eyes swollen shut
Police say a 34-year-old man was taken to the hospital after being shot multiple times.
One injured in early-morning shooting
Fire crews are battling a fully involved structure fire in Scioto County, Ohio.
First responders race to scene of structure fire

Latest News

I-64 crash backs up rush hour traffic
I-64 crash backs up rush hour traffic
West Virginia’s New River Gorge National Park adds 45 acres
National Human Trafficking Awareness Month: Charleston FBI agents say how to spot signs
National Human Trafficking Awareness Month: Charleston FBI agents say how to spot signs
Healthy chicken recipe with secret ingredient
Healthy chicken recipe with secret ingredient