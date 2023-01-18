Pair pleads not guilty in man’s murder
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two suspects charged in a man’s murder pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the charges, according to Mason Prosecutor Seth Gaskins.
Bobby Wolford and Rikki Parsons-Wise appeared for their arraignment in Mason County Magistrate Court.
John Gomez’s body was found last March in a secluded area along Carson Road in New Haven, West Virginia.
The suspects were arrested in Cleveland, Ohio.
Wolford is being held on $1 million bond, while bond for Parsons-Wise is $750,000.
A pre-trial hearing for both suspects is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 27. Meanwhile, a trial for the pair is set for 9 a.m. April 25.
