Pair pleads not guilty in man’s murder

MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two suspects charged in a man’s murder pleaded not guilty Wednesday to the charges, according to Mason Prosecutor Seth Gaskins.

Bobby Wolford and Rikki Parsons-Wise appeared for their arraignment in Mason County Magistrate Court.

Rikki Parsons-Wise and Bobby Wolford appear in court. (WSAZ)

John Gomez’s body was found last March in a secluded area along Carson Road in New Haven, West Virginia.

The suspects were arrested in Cleveland, Ohio.

Wolford is being held on $1 million bond, while bond for Parsons-Wise is $750,000.

A pre-trial hearing for both suspects is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 27. Meanwhile, a trial for the pair is set for 9 a.m. April 25.

