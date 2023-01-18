Polar bear kills woman, boy in Alaska

Polar bear kills woman, juvenile in Wales
By Tim Rockey and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 11:41 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALES, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska State Troopers say a polar bear attacked and killed two people in a remote village.

Troopers wrote in a dispatch they received the report at 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. The incident happened in Wales, a remote village on the western tip of the Seward Peninsula, KTUU reports.

Troopers say the polar bear entered the community and chased multiple residents. It fatally attacked a woman and boy.

The bear was shot and killed by a resident as it attacked the two, according to troopers.

Troopers and the Department of Fish and Game are planning to travel to Wales, once weather permits.

Next of kin notifications remain in progress.

Copyright 2023 KTUU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon and...
McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested
Teen sentenced to life for murdering 4 family members
Fire crews are battling a fully involved structure fire in Scioto County, Ohio.
First responders race to scene of structure fire
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say
Ronald Paul Jones, 40, is behind bars at the Gallia County Jail pending charges in connection...
UPDATE | One arrested in standoff situation

Latest News

Two honored for quick thinking during Huntington house fire
Two honored for quick thinking during Huntington house fire
Springy pattern next 2 days
First warning forecast
Woman reported missing from eastern Ky.
Woman reported missing from eastern Ky.
W.Va. Gov. Justice tests positive for COVID-19
W.Va. Gov. Justice tests positive for COVID-19