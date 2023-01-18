SHERIFF | Christian school aide arrested for soliciting, sending nude photos

Lewis is no longer employed by the school.
Lewis is no longer employed by the school.
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 12:52 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
JACKSON, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man working as a school aide at a Christian school in Jackson, Ohio has been arrested on accusations he solicited and sent nude photos to students, the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office confirms.

Joseph K. Lewis, 48, of Wellston was arrested on Jan. 6 after an investigation revealed he requested, shared, and viewed nude photographs with minors while employed at Christian Life Academy.

According to the sheriff’s office, victims claim Lewis used text messaging, a chat in a video game, as well as social media platforms such as Snap Chat, TikTok and others.

Deputies have searched Lewis’s computers, video gaming systems, social media accounts, and cell phone.

Deputies also interviewed multiple students, adults, and school staff, as well as Lewis, prior to the arrest.

Lewis has been charged with disseminating material harmful to juveniles, a fourth-degree felony.

He waived his preliminary hearing in Jackson County Municipal Court on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

The case has been bound over to the Jackson County Common Pleas Court, where a future Grand Jury will consider indictment for additional charges.

Lewis is no longer employed by the school.

Lewis remains incarcerated at the Jackson County Correctional Facility.

