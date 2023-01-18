West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show returns to Charleston this weekend for its 35th year

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can hunt for some good deals in Charleston this weekend. The annual West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show is back!

Glen Jarrell with the WV Trophy Hunters Association stopped by First Look at Four to give us details.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.