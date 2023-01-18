West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show returns to Charleston this weekend for its 35th year

35th Annual WV Hunting & Fishing Show This Weekend
By Summer Jewell
Published: Jan. 18, 2023 at 8:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - You can hunt for some good deals in Charleston this weekend. The annual West Virginia Hunting and Fishing Show is back!

Glen Jarrell with the WV Trophy Hunters Association stopped by First Look at Four to give us details.

This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a paid promotion through WSAZ advertising, use the email address sales@wsaz.com.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Richard W. Thornton, 31, of Elkview, faces first-degree robbery with a deadly weapon and...
McDonald’s customer stabbed in restroom; employee arrested
Teen sentenced to life for murdering 4 family members
Vagott was arrested on charges of malicious or unlawful assault and battery.
Police | Man arrested; girlfriend taken to hospital covered in bruises, eyes swollen shut
Fire crews are battling a fully involved structure fire in Scioto County, Ohio.
First responders race to scene of structure fire
Two children, ages 2 and 3, died in a house fire on Bostic Sunshine Highway in Rutherford...
2 children, ages 2 and 3, die in house fire after being left home alone, officials say

Latest News

5 schools placed under precautionary lockdown due to police investigation
Random Acts Of Kindness Week with Cabell County Schools
Random acts of kindness with Cabell County Schools
Teays Valley Tuesdays Breakfast Casserole 01/17/2023
Teays Valley Tuesdays with Tasty Blend Foods
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Wednesday, January 18th, 2023.
First Warning Forecast