Woman reported missing from eastern Ky.
Published: Jan. 17, 2023 at 10:35 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Pikeville Police are searching for a woman reported missing earlier this month.
Officers say Chasity Sowards was last seen on Jan. 7 in the Bob Amos area near the Pike-Villa Apartments.
Sowards was wearing a black and white shirt, jeans and neon green and gray slip-on shoes.
If you see her or know anything about where Sowards might be, you’re asked to contact Pikeville Police.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.