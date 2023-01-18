Woman reported missing from eastern Ky.

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WSAZ) - Pikeville Police are searching for a woman reported missing earlier this month.

Officers say Chasity Sowards was last seen on Jan. 7 in the Bob Amos area near the Pike-Villa Apartments.

Sowards was wearing a black and white shirt, jeans and neon green and gray slip-on shoes.

If you see her or know anything about where Sowards might be, you’re asked to contact Pikeville Police.

