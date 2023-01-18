W.Va. DHHR split bill gains momentum

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia House of Delegates took a first look at its proposal to split the state’s Department of Health and Human Resources.

The House Health and Human Resources Committee took up legislation Tuesday very similar to that already passed by the Senate. Committee members considered some technical changes requested by the executive branch, but kept the broad idea intact.

Committee members advanced the proposal, House Bill 2006, on a unanimous vote.

Like its sister bill in the Senate, the House proposal would split DHHR into three different agencies by this December -- a Department of Health Facilities, Department of Human Services and a Department of Health.

The Health Facilities would be pulled even quicker -- July 1 of this year.

Gov. Jim Justice vetoed a similar proposal last year but revealed his potential support for the measure in a interview last week with WSAZ NewsChannel 3.

The committee’s lead Democrat, Del. Mike Pushkin, D-Kanawha, expressed concern Tuesday about why some aspects of DHHR were placed in certain areas but still threw his support behind the proposal.

“We all agree that there is a problem,” he said. “We’re getting very poor, public health outcomes in West Virginia, to say the least. I think this is a good first step first step.”

“I would contend to you that an agency that is this large, is far too large for any one individual to have their hand around,” said Del. Matthew Rohrbach, R-Cabell.

Del. Amy Summers, R-Summers, leads the committee and spoke of her hopes for passage.

“I think this is a real solution where we can make some good changes for the people of West Virginia, and they can get better services, and we can be that voice that we want to be for those people that currently don’t have a voice,” she told WSAZ after Tuesday’s vote.

The bill will be reviewed by one more committee before it hits the House floor, after which it would likely return to the Senate for final approval due to Tuesday’s amendment.

In other legislative news, the governor’s 50% cut to your income tax will be up for final passage Wednesday in the House, where it’s expected to pass before it encounters potential opposition in the state Senate.

